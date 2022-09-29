See Why Loan App Operators Disgrace Most Of Their Customers

Sometimes I do wonder Some of these loan app operators send embarrassing short messages service (SMS) and WhatsApp messages to the close contacts of their loan defaulters with the intention of shaming the defaulters, tagging them with terms like ‘criminal,’ ‘fraudster,’ and ‘terrible debtor’ among others which I see as bad thing.

But I just realized that some Nigeria are just too wicked. Some ready to take loan and run away.

Is this why reason most loan merchant disgrace most of Thier customers?

Listen to this Hilarious conversation between palmcredit and debitor

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h9CnN8Lxyhw

Another one

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WFnyr3bkamI

