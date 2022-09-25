Self Acclaimed ‘King Of Abuja’ And Youth Activist, Moralmore, Visits IBB

Self Acclaimed King of Abuja And Political Youth Activist MORALMORE Meets IBB Over State Of The Nation

A self-acclaimed king of Abuja the nation’s capital and activist, Mr Emmanuel Asogwa ~ has held a closed-door meeting with Nigeria’s former military president, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida at his Hilltop home in Minna, Nigeria state where he discussed state of the nation with the octogenarian.

At the meeting which he said is a consultation visit, Mr Emmanuel Asogwa said he and the former Nigerian leader discussed extensively on the country’s state of affairs especially, the youths involvement in active politics.

Describing the consultation as highly successful and fruitful, he said Nigerian youths have come of age to take active participation in the country’s governance, noting that 2023 will be a year to re-write history.

He also extolled IBB’s rich experience as a military and political leader, saying it should be a course of study in the tertiary institution.

“Indeed It was a dream come true having to share over an hour with the Former Head Of State.

“His life history and experiences are supposed to be studied as course in tertiary institutions as one of the most successful, powerful and intelligent Army General we ever produced” his social media post partly reads.

https://www.statepress.ng/2022/09/self-acclaimed-king-of-abuja-and.html?m=1

Share this: Print