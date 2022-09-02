Self-Employed Vs Employee, Which Is Best?

SELF-EMPLOYED VS EMPLOYEE

From my point of view, it is better to be self-employed than to be an employee. The advantages of being self employed far outweigh the one of being an employee. Two of the key advantages of being self-employed that I cherish most are:

1. As an entrepreneur, Your business can be inherited while as an employee, your employment can not be inherited.

2. Most employee ( in private sector) are employed by the self-employed folks.

Please share your own view about this subject of discussion in the comments below:

