The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State has advised the state government to immediately dispose the “legacy jet A-600” aircraft and invest the money into refurbishing all abandoned primary and secondary schools.

The APC said the fund that will be realized could also help in the “resuscitation of the moribund primary healthcare system, pay off all outstanding salaries owed teachers of demonstration secondary schools and also wrongfully dismissed lecturers of Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic”.

In a statement by the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Darlington Nwauju, the APC said funds from the sale of the aircraft could also be used for the payment of the “five years salaries of RSSDA staff, payment of pensions, and gratuities, student’s bursaries and many more unresolved obligations of the state government”.

Darlington said there is “no economic benefit” from the private jet to the people of Rivers state when the world is facing an “economic meltdown”.

The statement also questioned where the state government will get fund to pay for “the landing cost of the aircraft, daily parking fee, navigational charges per flight, monthly salary for Pilot, engagement of a ground crew, maintenance engineers, cleaners, security, Maintenance, observation and repairs amongst other issues involved”.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/09/28/sell-returned-private-jet-fund-critical-sectors-in-rivers-apc-advises-wike/

