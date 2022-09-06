Sen Kalu Congratulates Ikpeazu Over Commissioning Of Osisioma Flyover (Photos)

Senate Chief Whip, Sen Kalu Congratulates Gov. Ikpeazu Over Completion, Commissioning of Osisioma Flyover
The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has congratulated the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu over the commissioning of Osisioma flyover.
IGBERE TV had reported that the Flyover was commissioned by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State who was invited by Ikpeazu for the event.
In a statement made available to IGBERE TV, Senator Kalu said Ikpeazu has done well on this and we must commend him.
He, however, said “like Oliver Twist, we urge him to do more and also extend it to other senatorial districts.”
