Should A Candidate Ask Questionss During An Interview?

Do you have any question for us?

Oh yea, that very question all recruiters ask at the conclusion of every interview stage.

Immediately after my NYSC I started job hunting and was open to any role. As a matter of fact, my LinkedIn headline was “open to work”

After numerous interviews with countless rejections, I was invited for an interview for the position of a Front Desk Representative.

With joy in my heart, i acknowledged the email stating that “I will be available for the interview”

The first stage of the interview went smooth and all questions asked by the recruiter were perfectly answered and in my head, I knew I killed the process��

As expected, I made it to the next & final stage which was a chat with the MD, indeed I was glad and I came to a conclusion that the end of my job hunt was close.

So I prepared to meet the MD, the interview was going smoothly and all questions were answered perfectly. The MD went through my CV and having seen my qualifications and class of degree (CGPA) I noticed the look on his face changed.

The MD then asked, how can a B.Sc graduate with a good class of degree be applying for a front desk representative.

It was obviously the begining of my career and all recruiters knew that no ambitious candidate would want to spend years as a front desk rep except that candidate lack the zeal to grow.

You will agree with me that no knowledge is a waste and I tried my best explaining to the MD that I intend to gain practical knowledge and experience that will enable me grow in my career.

The MD was pleased and the interview process continued and then he popped the question “DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTION FOR US?”

Of course I had a question �‍♀️ I started by explaining the importance of teamwork knowing fully well that teamwork is paramount for organizational growth, then I went further to ask if the staff in the organization work as a team�‍♀️

Indeed that was a simple & harmless question and the MD responded perfectly.

So as usual, they promised to get back to me

Days passed and no feedback so I contacted the HR wanting to know why I was yet to get a feedback, behold the HR said the MD didn’t chose me because I asked him too many questions�

Like really??

I only asked one question about Teamwork, JUST ONE QUESTION�

I felt bad and that kept me wondering if it was wrong asking a question after every interview process.

Due to the feedback from the HR claiming that I asked the MD too many questions, I lost confidence in myself and I was always scared to ask a question during an interview.

I gave it a second thought and I promised to build back my self confidence and not let that scenario affect my approach to interviews.

Despite the challenges faced at the beginning of my career, all thanks be to God for seeing me through. I may not be where I want to be but I thank God I am not where I use to be.

Now my question is;

-Is it right or wrong for a candidate to ask questions after an interview

