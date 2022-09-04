Should I Just Venture Into Akara Business?

Hi Fellow Nairalanders!
I am typing this piece with Disappointment, I least expected this.
So, I finished My Youth Service with Joy and gladness, and was back home till I get a good paying job, since I studied Metalogy/Civil Enginnering in the University..
As a Sure guy with Parly (Certificate)
I was very much confident of getting a nice paying job, So I started my Journey as a Job Seeker..
1st year, 2nd year, went by, and still nothing, So i decided to digress into something else for the meantime, everyone knows how Nigeria is .
I decided to pop into Teaching, atleast ‘head still fresh’
I got this job, in a Primary school, the Headmistress and I agreed on a 30,000 monthly salary… I was happy though .
I resumed work, truth be told it was fun, but Sour at last..
I never knew this Madam was in for a trick..
Things were going well oo!
Firstly, Late to work a day – 5,000 deducted
Not being audible enough in the classroom – 3,000 deduction
Pupils not able to grab the day’s work – 2,000 deducted
Failure to mark pupils note/ asessment/ assignment – 5,000 deduction
Few pupils failing Test, Oral questions and Examination – 5,000 deduction….
I was called for my salary, then Mrs. Headmistress brought out my file of report and defects , i was shocked when she tabled a sum of 15,000 naira as my salary for the month and Said “Welcome” I couldn’t Fanthom where I was but i gathered myself and said “Thank you ma”
According to my fellow staff, this was the hidden principle in The School, people’s salaries were deducted to nothing …
I went home and slept throughout the week ..
Now Do you think I continue in this Mess or Venture into frying of akara and become self employed..
what are your thoughts, help a brother!!