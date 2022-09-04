Should I Still Accept Him After Dumping Me For Another Lady?

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

My boyfriend ditched me for another lady few days ago. Now he discovered she’s a chronic cheat and he came begging me to forgive and accept him back.

Should I accept him back? I still love him.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: