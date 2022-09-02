Should She Go Back To School Or Focus On Her Fruit Business?

Top of the morning to you all.

I will try to make this missive brief. In 200level, I dropped out of school because I took in. The guy I was pregnant for later died few months later.

I stayed with my mum and eventually gave birth and I nursed my boy and provided for him because my parent were financially handicapped.

Few months later, I started a fruit biz. It eventually flourish and I was able to get an apartment and I started providing for myself and my boy.

Although biz is not as flourishing as before due to the present nation’s predicament. Not much sales. Things are getting a bit bad.

Now, I’m at the crossroad. I really want to pick a school of nursing form but my boy and biz is stunting my plans. I’m confuse. Please, what will you advise me to do?

Should I look for the form or focus on my biz?

