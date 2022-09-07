Two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and leaders at the ward level, Ummarun Hassan (secretary) and Manu Abubakar (assistant treasurer) of Dingyadi-Badawa ward in Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto State have defected to the ruling PDP in the state.

A statement by PDP spokesman, Hassan Sahabi Sanyinnawal, confirming the defection of the duo said the ward public relations officer (PRO), Barno Akamawa and four others, namely Shehu Abubakar, Sani Modi, Sanusi Imam and Bello Alhaji also joined the bandwagon along with their supporters.

However, the party chairman, Bello Goronyo who received the defectors assured them of their rightful and constitutional places as members on equal levels with other party members.

“By this, I assure you of equal treatment as full members of our great party, the PDP”, he stressed.

While promising that they would be carried along in the scheme of affairs in the party, Goronyo urged them to invest their wealth of political experience and exposure towards realising the desired victory for the party in next year’s general elections.

Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Aminu Bala Bodinga who is from the same local government as the defectors said he was convinced that their decision to join the PDP is not a testimony of the good leadership style being provided by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Bodinga added that he wishes the defectors well in their future political endeavours.

https://thenationonlineng.net/sokoto-apc-ward-executives-defect-to-pdp/

