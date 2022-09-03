Some Projects Done By Peter Obi When He Was Governor Of Anambra State

Peter Obi achieved a lot when he was governor, Anambra State was nothing to write home about before Peter Obi came into office, the State was in serious debt then, backlogs of salaries , pensioners and gratitude are being owed, no single hospital then in Anambra was aggregated, bad roads, hoodlums took over the State, education sector Anambra was far behind then, State workers were using rented apartments as office in State capital, no was working then in Anambra, insecurity was then high, rubbers due write to Onitsha residents to expect them,they will come and nothing will happen, bank robbery and bullion van attack where very common then, inter roads where terrible, Peter Obi came and started rebuilding, it wasn’t an easy task but at the end of his tenure he left Anambra State better, he was able to achieve a lot with prudent management, blocked all the wasteful spending, he cleared all backlogs salaries, pensions and gratuities, reduced the state debt, Peter Obi achieved a lot in all sectors.

These are some of Peter Obi’s projects when he was governor of Anambra State

COOUTH Awka was built by Peter Obi from foundation to finishing and equipped the hospital make sure it was aggregated before his tenure ended

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KKGYHEG2cGQ

