Some women now wear remote controlled vibrating panties

The remote controlled vibrating pant costs £77 and has a built in bullet and a potent motor such that when the woman presses the remote’s JOLT! Lightning button, it delivers to them 5 seconds of jolting vibration that courses through their body and in some cases they may even fall off their chair.

And someone said women still need men for sex.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B079P6TK2S/ref=ox_sc_act_title_1?smid=A2KVF7QXNCLV8H&psc=1

