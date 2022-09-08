Southwest Contributed To Nigeria’s Problems By Voting APC In 2015

A public commentator in Zamfara State, Alhaji Ahmed Bakare, has said the Southwest must take some blame for the security and economic crisis Nigeria is passing through.

While speaking to DAILY POST on Tuesday in Gusau, the state capital, Bakare said Nigeria had never witnessed so much insecurity and the economic downturn as the degree being experienced across the country. adding that the All Progressives Congress, APC, had failed Nigerians.

“The South-Western part of Nigeria brought the entire security and economic problems that the country is facing now because the South-Western states voted for APC in the 2015 presidential election.

“The same South-Westerners are the people craving southern Presidency because one of their own, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emerged the presidential candidate of APC,” Bakare said.

He lamented that those troubling the country are in the same clique, and they will never allow the country to have peace because of their selfish interest.Nigeria can regain her political problem if all these old brigades are pushed out of the system.

“Atiku and Tinubu have assumed positions in the country, and they are still stubborn political grasshoppers and do not want to relinquish power to the youths.Nigerians will never forgive themselves in 2023 if they make the costly mistake of retaining these old brigades,” he added.

Speaking on the APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket, Bakare noted that tribalism, not religion, has been Nigeria’s problem.According to him, no progress can be achieved in Nigeria until Nigerians do away with tribal and religious sentiments, stressing that tribe and religion do not form good governance.

