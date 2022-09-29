Sowore Questions Tinubu’s Absence At Peace Accord, Confronts Shettima (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lwlgsQo509o

Watch the moment AAC president challenge

The All progressive Congress’s (APC) Presidential running Mate Over the Absence of Tinubu’s Absence In The Peace Accord organized in Abuja.

He Also Comfronts Major General Almustapha and called him the Abacha’s Henchman.

Sowore share this on his Twitter IG

Here is what he wrote

At the Presidential “Peace Accord” signing in Abuja, I had to challenge Al-Mustapha Abacha henchman and Kashim Shettima who took the position of Presidential candidates because ⁦@officialABAT⁩ was no where to be found but organisers let him sit in front!

Source: https://twitter.com/YeleSowore/status/1575478461543567360?t=kS2SEIb-cQlqT4mHOyZ0sg&s=19

