SS1 Student Dies With A Female Suicide Bomber In Borno While Trying To Stop Her (Pix)

As shared by Abubakar Sadiq Kurbe:

Rest In Peace �� Hero�♥️

HERO OF A NEW NIGERIA

He was a teenager bubbling with life and hope for a better tomorrow. He was an SS1 student in Kaleri Maiduguri, Borno State. On Friday, he sacrificed his life to save hundreds of others who would by now have become history,

No thanks to a female suicide bomber who had wanted to blow them up while at Jumaat. He saw the danger and did everything he could to prevent the bomber from gaining access to the mosque. She detonated and blew herself up with him. But other worshippers were saved.

Yakubu Fanami, you are a hero. You saw evil and stood against it. But for this, I and many others might never have heard of you! Your life was cut short but it was meaningful. If only for the sake of silent martyrs, heroes like you, Nigeria will be great.

This siege will be broken!

May Allah Accept Your Return Brother And Grant You Paradise. Amin��



https://twitter.com/SadeeqKurbe/status/1566829853743218690?t=lIJtTs71Gl-ruHb29iOHsw&s=08

