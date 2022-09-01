Student Mocks ASUU, Signs Out With Shirt Marked “ASUU LOL” (Pix)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Nigerian Student Makes Mockery Of ASUU, Signs Out Of Uni With Shirt Marked “ASUU LOL”

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: