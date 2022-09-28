Supporters Eat “Agbado” At City Boy Movement Concert In Abuja (Pictures)

City Boy Movement, a support group for the Tinubu-Shettima presidential ticket on Wednesday held a concert at Unity Fountain in Abuja.

Recall that the Director General of the APC Campaign council, Simon Lalong had on Tuesday announced the postponement of its campaign inauguration till further notice.

Supporters were seen in pictures eating “agbado” a Yoruba word for corn.

Below are some of the pictures.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/09/photos-supporters-eat-agbado-at-city-boy-movement-concert-in-abuja/

