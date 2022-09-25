Sure Home Marriage Seminar: ‘Learning Your Spouse’ Is Live!

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

If you truly desire to be continuously and progressively GOOD to your spouse then you must keep learning about your spouse. The outcome of such learning is profiting to your marriage.

Join Mr. & Mrs. Osewa, as they teach on LEARNING YOUR SPOUSE, in this month’s edition of Sure Home Marriage seminar.

See details of the event below:

Venue: ZOOM (link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86332096507)
Meeting ID: 863 3209 6507
Passcode: SUREHOME
Date: Sunday 25th, September 2022
Time: 6:30pm (Nigerian Time)

Kindly help share with Friends & Families.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply Cancel reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%%footer%%