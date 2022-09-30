‘Sweetest Meal Ever’: Python Sauce (Pictures)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Just went into the Bush to cut some trees to stake my ugu vegetable. I saw this and lucky enough we killed it.

As you can see, it’s a big lunch in the pipeline.

Make una come join me, make we prepare am

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: