Take A Look At Top 10 Most Expensive Construction Projects In Nigeria (Video, Pics)

The attention to public infrastructure has been on the rise in the last 10years

Nigeria has pumped no less than $42 billion to address it infrastructural challenges. This is the highest amount spent on projects embarked upon in just about a decade and since the country’s existence.

Approximately half of the bulk of financing came from the government through initiative such as loans, tax credit schemes, bonds etc. and the other half from private investments.

These spending are also been split into different sectors with refinery, rail and roads taking the lead in the amount of money consumed so far.

The goal of the video below is to critically analyze every major piece of infrastructure embarked upon between 2012 and 2022 and comprehensively distinguishing between them their cost of constructions and current status.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VAMiN8QvaIU

