The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied speculations that Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has resigned his position as the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum.

Speculations have been rife since the resignation of the Chairman Board of Trustee (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin.

But reacting to enquiries from journalists, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba said it was not true that Tambuwal has resigned.

Meanwhile, in a communique after the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, the party said

“NEC approved a unified campaign structure across the country for the PDP for the 2023 general elections which will focus more on the grass root.

“NEC approved the proposed structure and organogram of the National Campaign Council as well as the National Campaign Management Council for the 2023 general elections. NEC also approved the Structures for Campaign Councils at the states, local government, ward and unit levels.”

However, the names of those manning the positions will be made known in due time, the party spokesman said.



https://dailytrust.com/tambuwal-remains-chairman-pdp-governors-forum-pdp

