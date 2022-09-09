Tambuwal Resigns As PDP Govs Chair, Appointed DG Campaign Council

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal Has Resigned As Chairman Of The People’s Democratic Party Governors’ Forum.

Tambuwal Announced His Resignation At The Party’s National Executive Committee Meeting Going On In Abuja.

https://twitter.com/thetrusttv/status/1567896766002987010?t=mRf1HCdTfhEsVAdvc_lxNw&s=19

Sokoto State Governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Mutawallen Sokoto) has been appointed the Director General (DG), PDP Presidential Campaign Council for the 2023 general elections!

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has emerged as the new Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum.

Makinde emerged as the new chairman few minutes after the former chairman, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State resigns from the position on Thursday.

The oyo state governor emerged as the new chairman at the ongoing PDP National Executive Council Board meeting in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The PUNCH had earlier reported that the NEC passed a vote of confidence on the PDP National Chairman Senator Iyorchia Ayu, putting to rest the clamour for his (Ayu’s) resignation by some aggrieved party members.

A total of 397 members of the NEC including past national chairmen of the party, the immediate past Vice President of the country, Namadi Sambo, the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, among others were accredited for the meeting.

All the 397 members of the NEC present at the meeting voted in support of Ayu to continue as the chairman of the party.



https://punchng.com/breaking-makinde-replaces-tambuwal-as-pdp-govs-forum-chair/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1662654447

