Tambuwal Resigns; Makinde Takes Over As PDP Governors’ Forum Chairman

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has resigned as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors Forum chairman.

He resigned his position on Wednesday, during the National Executive Council meeting of the party.

Minutes after his resignation, the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, emerged the new Chairman of the Forum.

Vanguard had reported how the National Executive Council of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, passed a vote of confidence in the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

The paper had also reported how the chairman of the Board of Trustees, Sen. Walid Jibrin tendered his resignation letter, paving way for a former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, (from South-East) to become the new BoT Chairman.



