Tasty Good Old Days Akamu And Beans To The Rescue In These Hard Times (Pics)

This style of beans is my dad’s favorite. Whenever he takes over the kitchen to prepare beans, he must add tomatoes and the taste is always on another level. So this is my dad’s recipe.

I washed and Parboiled the beans.

Then decanted the water and added fresh water to cook it.

I cooked the beans until it was Soft and done.

I sliced onions into it

Added crayfish

Little vegetable oil

Grated some fresh peppers and tomatoes and added to it. And finally added palm oil, stired and let it simmer for some mins. Brought it down.

I prepared pap and served with the beans topped with some spring onions.

This meal is cost effective yet rich and very nutritious.

