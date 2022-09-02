Ten Normal Things You Can’t Buy Or Possess In North Korea

There’s no place on Earth as isolated and paranoid as North Korea, and that makes it one of the world’s most intriguing cultures.

Whispers from people who have visited (and somehow managed to not end up in a North Korean labor camp) and those who have defected are where we get the truest picture of what it’s like to live in North Korea, and sometimes it’s the absence of the little things that’s the most shocking.

Although members of North Korea’s elite can get their hands on just about anything they want, ordinary North Koreans are resigned to a world without many of the things we Westerners take for granted.

Below are ten things ordinary North Koreans can’t buy or posses in North Korea as proudly brought to you by Mr. Odewale Adesoye (A. K. A. Green Man).

SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related