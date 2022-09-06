The Anambra Sex Party Was Not Organized By Our Students – UNIZIK SUG

The said sex party that happened on 4th September 2022 which was alleged to be unizik students was a false info.

Yes there was a party.

But it has nothing to do with UNIZIK.

The event happened in Wintes garden hotel Awka (Though Wintes already released a press against it too).

Please the good name of the institution should not be ruined by what the know nothing of.

Here’s an official press released by the school management against the event.

STUDENTS’ UNION GOVERNMENT

RE: NIGHT WEAR PARTY OF 3RD OF SEPTEMBER, 2022

LETTER OF DECLAIMER

This is to inform the public that the students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, and the University has nothing to do with the event that happened on 3rd of September, 2022, at Wintess Garden, and in fact it is not a students program.

The “Night Wear Party” which featured a Live porn of people, engaged in sexual acts is morally wrong and condemned by the Students Union Government Executives, it being organised around students residential area.

In conclusion, “The Night Wear Party” is a personal business of some show promoters in Awka, and has nothing to do with the University or our students. We are known for moral decency, as we all study to be certified “in Character and in Learning”.

Yours Faithfully,

Comr. Charles Ijeomah

Executive President

