The Carolean Age, Money & Stamps: What Changes With The Queen’s Death?

The Queen’s portrait is all over stamps, coins and notes, and her initials adorn postboxes, uniforms and government signage all across the country. Her death has ushered in a new age, and with it comes the mammoth task of changing all this.

The Queen’s death marks a monumental moment in the history of the nation.

With the end of the second Elizabethan era comes the beginning of the reign of King Charles, to be known as the Carolean age.

As history changes, so too must the everyday objects that bear the monarch’s portrait.

The Queen’s likeness features on stamps, coins and notes, and her initials adorn postboxes, uniforms and government signage all across the country.

Changing all this will be a huge and costly task, one likely to take several years if not decades, and indeed, one that may never be completed.

The Carolean age

The new King will be known as King Charles III and his ascension heralds a return to the Carolean age, a term that originates from the Latin for Charles, Carolus.

The first Carolean age was under King Charles I, whose reign from 1625 to 1649 was marred by disputes and controversy.

They eventually led to deeply divisive civil wars and ultimately Charles’s execution for high treason in 1649.

For the next 11 years, the country was a republic under Oliver Cromwell.

The second Carolean age arrived when Charles II was restored to his father’s throne. Known as the merry monarch, he ruled from 1660 until his death in 1685 but had no legitimate children, so the crown passed to his brother.

The third King Charles will be proclaimed at the Accession Council at 10am on Saturday morning.

Declaring her support for the King, the prime minister heralded a “new Carolean age”.

“All of us in this House will support him as he takes our country forward to a new era of hope and progress,” Liz Truss told the Commons on Friday.



