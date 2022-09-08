The Coronation Of Queen Elizabeth II In 1953 (Throwback Videos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Elizabeth took over as monarch after the passing of her father and then King of England, King George VI in February 1952 and was coronated in June 1953.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LEDp34MRI20

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=52NTjasbmgw

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: