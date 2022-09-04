The Helper You Need To Change The World

I present to you the Holy Ghost.

Listen, it is very possible to attain greatness and do great things without compromising to anything sinful. This can be possible via partnership with HIM – the precious Holy Ghost.

The Holy Ghost is eager to partner with you to change the world and become all God has destined you to be.

First, you have to partner with Him to change your own personal world (your life) before you can gain the stamina to change the world. How can this be possible?

Jesus promised everyone who will submit to His Lordship the Gift of the Holy Ghost – the competent Helper Who will help us please God in spirit and in truth, and help us become an eternal champion.

Therefore, you must first submit your life to Jesus Christ and accept Him as Lord and Savior. If you can do this genuinely, you are on your way to good success.

Say this prayer:

LORD JESUS, I believe in my heart that You died for me and You raised on the third day for my justification. And so I confess with my mouth that You are my Lord and Savior. From today, I belong to the family of God. Thank You for giving me eternal life.

Let me show you a scripture:

“Repent therefore and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, so that times of refreshing may come from the presence of the Lord” (Acts 3:19)

So, even if you are already a believer, but you are still indulging in sinful activities, you must repent before the Holy Spirit can comfortably hold your hands to do great things in the world.

You must first allow Him change your life to His own taste, before He will commit unto you all you need for greatness (resources, influence, supernatural abilities, and so on).

If you are still struggling with anything and you need assistance, you can always reach out to me.

Finally, the world is dying, and is in need of saviours to bring deliverance. Therefore, you must align with the Holy Ghost to empower you to fulfil destiny. It’s your time to shine, in Jesus Name. Amen.

