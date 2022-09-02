The Lady Sacked For Attending Peter Obi Rally Gets Job, Scholarship From OPM Pastor

As posted on Pastor Chibuzor Gift Chineyere verified Facebook page
Remember the girl that was sacked after she attended Peter obi
rally in port harcourt. I just finished interviewing her on the phone.
Number one: She was on off duty when she went for the portharcourt rally.
Number two : She works in a hotel in port harcourt which I don’t want to mention the name.
Number three : She is also a student of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education and it’s from the work and little salary she trains herself in school. After interviewing her, I found out she is gifted and her education can not be frustrated.
So starting from today 1 September 2022, she does not need to
look for school fees for Ajuru university, because I have added her name to OPM local university scholarship till graduation.
Number 2, the hotel she was working her salary was 20k.
I have given her automatic employment to resume immediately in my water factory with double her former salary from 20k to 40k.
WHAT GOD CAN NOT DO, DOES NOT EXIST.
