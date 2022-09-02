The Lady Sacked For Attending Peter Obi Rally Has Resumed Another Work (Photos)

Still on the matter.

Pastor Chibuzor Chineyere, the senior Pastor of Omega Power Ministry (OPM) updated this on his verified Facebook page.

Still on the little girl that was sacked by her Boss for attendingPeter obi rally.

His name is Regina leduim barizaasi. She is from rivers state,OGONI.

Her both parents leave inside village in ogoni and they are poor farmers. She lives with her sister in port harcourt. And she trains herself in school, because the parents don’t have money to train her.

After physical interview of one on one with her, it was decided to move her to another department where she would be needed.

So she will no longer be working at the water factory. She has now started work at our OPM ultramodern printing press. Salary now 50k including university scholarship.

God is always ready to turn your sorrow to joy, JUST KEEP TRUSTING HIM.

