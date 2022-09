Guys, stumbled upon this video on TikTok and mhen! I can’t believe this is an ‘heartbreak song’

Funny how we loved and danced to it and we didn’t even care about the meaning . This music and awilo were played in almost all Birthday parties then.

Watch video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tAeSa9rn588

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related