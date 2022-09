https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dSbrb4fVJuw

The Moment A Groom Rebuked A Photographer For Getting Too Comfortable With His Bride (Photos, Video)

A groom was seen rebuking a photographer for getting too comfortable with his bride, IGBERETV reports.

The photographer was seen giving the groom some photographic posture and in the process, he became too close with the bride. The groom was quick to call him to order.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CiCdAddrQ41/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related