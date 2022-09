Previous Thread: https://www.nairaland.com/7322897/queen-elizabeth-ii-dies-aged#116477632

The Queen died of ‘old age’ at 3.10pm on 8 September, according to her death certificate.

The entry in the National Records of Scotland, published today, is signed by her daughter the Princess Royal, who was with her when she passed away.



SOURCE

