N51 billion monthly IGR.

Fashola, Ambode and Sanwo Olu commissioned and embarked on groundbreaking projects because of Tinubu’s income generating ingenuity, smarts and leadership capabilities.

Lagos state generates more revenue than 33 states in Nigeria combined.

God Bless Asiwaju Tinubu, the great Jagaban of Africa.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related