“This Your Teacher Is Fine O” – Man Reacts To His Daughter’s Drawing

The curriculum of Nigeria basic schools is becoming something else. Why will a child of 5 to 6 years be asked to draw her teacher?!

A Nigerian Dad has reacted to the social studies assignment given to his daughter.

The assignment on the social studies booklet reads DRAW YOUR TEACHER IN THE BOX.

The kid took her time making a beautiful drawing of her teacher which the dad reacted to

” This Your Teacher is fine o, what is the name of your teacher? Mrs Laris…This is you. Your hair is fine o…. Weldone.”

Watch video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_wRyJmLp55M

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ci3UmEdjWFs/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Share this: Print