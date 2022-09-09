Those Saying I Want To Destroy PDP Over Presidential Ticket Loss Are Sick – Wike

Wike: Those Saying I Want To Destroy PDP Because I Lost Presidential Ticket Are Sick

By Abdulyassar Abdulhamid

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said those saying he wants to destroy Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because he lost the presidential ticket of the party are sick.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar had defeated Wike and other contestants at the presidential primaries of the party in May.

Peace talks were held between Atiku’s camp and that of Wike but no deal has been reached yet.

On Thursday the BoT chair of the party, Walid Jibrin, steeped down, a decision many attributed to the internal wrangling in the PDP.

But speaking at the Commissioning of the Ahoada Campus of the State University of Science on Thursday. Wike said, “Some of you don’t know what is happening. You are being deceived; they are telling you Wike is causing problem. Wike is not causing problem; Wike is bringing peace to the country. Wike is advocating for justice, Wike is advocating for equity, and Wike is advocating for fairness.

“We have finished with presidential primary. It is over and it is over. So, when people say, ‘You want to destroy the party because you didn’t win the primary’, I think they are sick, they have some mental problem.”



https://dailytrust.com/wike-those-saying-i-want-to-destroy-pdp-because-i-lost-presidential-ticket-are-sick

