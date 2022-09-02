Thousands Of PDP Members Join APC In Rivers

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC and former Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has averred that the people of Rivers State are politically sophisticated and know who to vote for during elections.

Peterside said this while was speaking at a rally in Opobo, the headquarters of Opobo/ Nkoro LGA organized by Rivers Progressives Front, RPF, a non-governmental organisation where over 500 members of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP defected to APC.

Siminalayi Fubara, the PDP governorship candidate for the 2023 election is from Opobo like Dakuku Peterside.

Peterside, who came to the rally in company of Tonye Cole, the APC 2023 governorship candidate said that contrary to the recent assertions by Governor Nyesom Wike, the people of Rivers people know their leaders who have their interests at heart, and not opportunists taking advantage of the economic situation to embarrass them.

“Rivers people know who their true leaders are. Not those who presently take advantage of the harsh economic situation to hoodwink and turn them into articles of political and financial merchandise.”

Speaking further, Dakuku Peterside described the past seven years as the worst era in Rivers State because of a leadership driven by selfish interest and unbridled ego.

“There is no doubt that the last seven remain the worst in Rivers’ history. The ordinary Rivers man and woman were left out of governance while those in authority enriched themselves, appropriated the people’s commonwealth and shamelessly brandished even that which they stole, before the people. Rivers people never had it this bad”, the former NIMASA DG noted.

“We are not here to campaign , when it’s time, we shall speak but this is what you must know. When I Dr Dakuku Adulphus Peterside sees a political Edi-Abali, I know, when I see a political light weight, I also know.They collected our light weights , we have collected 11 of their Political Edi-Abali’s alongside 500 of their field Marshals. Opobo and Nkoro people know their leaders. When it’s time, we shall speak in a language they shall understand.

Dakuku Peterside, who is a former member of House of Representatives, noted that the Opobo and Nkoro ethnic groups are one of the most politically enlightened stocks in Rivers State even as he averred that they could not be deceived or blackmailed with any Greek gift as Governor Wike is doing at the moment.

“Opobo and Nkoro people are one of the most politically enlightened stocks in Rivers State and no one can deceive us with a Greek gift. Gov. Wike had opportunity of developing Opobo and Nkoro in the past 7 years, but did not do it. He preferred to fret away our resources junketing abroad searching for personal relevance that will not add value to Rivers state and her people”, he said.

Dakuku Peterside stated that at the appropriate time Opobo and Nkoro people would openly prove to Wike that they well took note of his neglect of the area.

“We will remind our people how much Wike and his cohorts failed them and why we cannot continue in that trajectory”, he stressed.

Continuing, the former Federal lawmaker said that Nigerians had been unanimous in the type of leaders they would elect in 2023. “Nigerians are unanimous that the next election will be about character, competence and service delivery. It will not be about ethnicity. Opobo- Nkoro people know that a competent Governor with character they would be proud of would be superior to brandishing ethnic sentiment.”

While urging Rivers people to “keep hope alive”, Dakuku Peterside commended the NGO and others who took part in the rally.



