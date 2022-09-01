Three Crowns Mum Of The Year Contest Is Back With A Bang!

It’s going to be Mum-rewards season as Nigeria’s family-centric dairy brand from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Three Crowns milk, is set to return with its highly regarded Three Crowns Mum of the Year competition.

The annual ‘Mum of the Year’ campaign began in 2015 intending to put the spotlight on mothers by recognizing the unique role they play in ensuring a healthy nutrition for the family. This year’s edition, as with previous years, will be grand and provide three (3) mothers with an enthralling experience.

Each of the three winners will be rewarded with an all-expense paid trip for themselves and two family members to Dubai, plus one year’s supply of Three Crowns milk, while others would win consolation prizes, including cash.

According to the Marketing Manager, Three Crowns Milk, Gloria Jacobs, “Three Crowns is the first-ever milk brand in Nigeria to acknowledge and care for mothers. Motherhood demands a lot of sacrifices and repaying mums enough may be difficult.

Following the “Mum, we’ve got you” narrative, Three Crowns milk has once again brought back the highly contested ‘Mum of the Year’ platform for people to show appreciation to their mothers with a universe of ‘Appreciation,’ and a good chance to win a trip to Dubai” Jacobs explained.

“Due to Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns,” Jacobs added, “The ‘Mum of the Year’ 2020 and 2021 editions were canceled, which is why we have consolidated on a more robust 2022 edition.

Jacobs also explained that family and friends only need to follow three simple steps: ‘BUY, WRITE and SUBMIT’ to participate in the competition. Interested participants are expected to buy Three Crowns of milk worth N2,000 (Two Thousand Naira), write a short story on why their mums are the best, and why they deserve to be crowned ‘Mum of the Year’, and submit it.

She highlighted that nominations can be made in person or through friends and family, adding that the more you buy and submit, the better your chances of being shortlisted to win.

The write-ups, names, and pictures of nominated mums alongside empty packs of the Three Crowns milk will be submitted at www.threecrowns.com.ng/mum-of-the-year or in select stores. File sizes must be below 1 MB. Allowed file formats are JPG and PNG.

All entries received will be screened while shortlisted contestants will be invited for the grand finale, where they will compete for the top three spots. The finale will be hosted and judged by top Nigerian celebrities and popular fitness coaches.

The three Crowns Mum of the Year campaign debuted in 2015 with Olamide Olaleye as the winner. Nkechi Brayila won in 2016 and Oluwakemi Longe in 2017.

In commemoration of its 30th anniversary in 2018, Three Crowns raised the bar by awarding the grand prize to three winners: Jennifer OtoGod, Pauline Pambolo Daniel, and Adaobi Okonkwo. They were each rewarded with an all-expense paid vacation to Dubai with two members of their families and a year’s supply of Three Crowns Milk.

Since 1988, Three Crowns milk has nourished consumers in ways that promote healthy eating habits and active lifestyles so that mothers and their families remain healthy. As the heart-friendly milk, Three Crowns milk is the only Nigerian dairy brand endorsed by the Nigerian Heart Foundation as it continues to celebrate every mum as the heart of the home.

For more information on the campaign, visit: www.threecrowns.com.ng/mum-of-the-year

