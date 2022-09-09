Throwback Photo Of Major Aguiyi Ironsi During An Army Training Exercise In England

Major J T Aguiyi Ironsi (middle) during an army training exercise at the School of Infantry,Warminster England, where he took a company commanders course in the 1950s.

