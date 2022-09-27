Throwback Photo Of Patoranking & ‘Lion’, The Notorious Kidnapper

Nigerians are reacting to the video of superstar singer, Patoranking spotted with a notorious kidnapper, John Lyon better known as Lion

It would be recalled be that the Bayelsa State’s kidnap kingpin was arrested some days ago following an operation in Abuja.

Following his arrest, multiple photos of the kidnapper from his normal life surfaced; one of which included an intense worship session in church.

Fans of Patoranking, however, appreciated God on his behalf for not being one of Lion’s victims as their photo together surfaced.

https://www.tori.ng/news/215335/patoranking-get-luck-say-he-no-carry-am-nigerians.html

Share this: Print