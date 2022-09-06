Throwback Video Of The Ikotun-Igando Road Commissioned By Tinubu In 2001

One of the Legacy Road Project by Tinubu. Some people said we should show a picture of Tinubu project, we are not only showing pictures, we are showing Videos of the roads constructed as far bac as 2001.

Can you all see how Lagos look like a regular state back then? One would have thought Lagos was paradise in 1999 like all these haters usually say.

IKOTUN – IGANDO Road was another Legacy Landmark Project by BAT in the Annals of rural developments in Lagos State. Construction and completion of this road opened up the entire Alimosho LGA to real developments.

This road was commissioned in Feb 2001 by Governor Tinubu. This is a part of the stretch of the road after commissioning. Please watch the video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YF6JsR7miz8

Below is another video of the road outlook.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLM4RzhffYw

