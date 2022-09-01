Tim Godfrey Healed Of Paralysis After Scientists Told Him His Bones Are Old

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IS8N6RVbznI

Gospel Singer, Tim Godfrey Healed Of Paralysis After Scientists told Him His Bones Are 20 Years Older Than His Age (Photo, Video)

Gospel singer Tim Godfrey has taken to Instagram to celebrate being healed of paralysis, IGBERETV reports.

Godfrey who revealed that he was admitted in a hospital after getting “hellish” pains on his back and arms, added that scientists told him his bones are 20 years older than his age after he went in for MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging).

He said he was told his bones shows he’s over 60-years-old while he’s in his 40s. He further revealed that he was also told his spinal cord disc had shifted, among other things.

The gospel singer who said he went through treatments and intensive prayers, expressed gratitude to God for the gift of healing.

He wrote;

“This picture right here was when I was admitted in the hospital. It started with me feeling some pain at my back, then a hellish pain in my arms.

I went for an MRI and the scientists told me that my bones were 20 years older than my age—over 60 years old when I’m in my 40s. They also told me that my spinal cord disc had shifted and all these other complicated things all happening to me at the same time.

I was always in pain. Sometimes I would hold my hand to my face and cry so badly. They told me that I had overstretched my body and a lot of other evil reports.

But as the song says when there is a chance for evil, God turns it for good.

I went home after some treatments and intensive prayers believing that I am healed and it is so.

Right now I’m really grateful to God for the gift of healing. I imagine the plan of the enemy was that I’ll be paralyzed but God turned it around.

To you reading this, God is turning that situation around for your good. No matter the report of the enemy concerning your life, the report of the lord says – he’s turning everything in your Favour!

Rejoice!!!!”



https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ch743pOA_An/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related