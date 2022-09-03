Timaya’s Manager And Childhood Friend Dead, Prince Oluzor Shot Dead

Timaya’s Manager And Childhood Friend Is Shot Dead In A Gas Station In US (Photos)

Timaya’s manager Prince Oluzor has died after he was shot outside a gas station in Atlanta, IGBERETV reports.

38-year-old Prince Oluzor made a stop at the BP along 14th Street NW at Atlantic Drive near Georgia Tech around 9 p.m. on Wednesday evening, August 31.

He was waiting in line in the store for about a couple of minutes when he noticed some individuals trying to get into his car, so he ran outside to go after them.

As he approached, one of the suspects opened fire, shooting him.

Oluzor was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.

The suspects are still at large.

Police say there were 2 to 3 suspects last seen leaving in a gray or silver four-door sedan heading west on 14th Street NW.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Prince Oluzor was not just Timaya’s manager. He was his childhood, a source said.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiBV4vsNyiu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

