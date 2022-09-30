Tinubu Can’t Sign – Dino Melaye Mocks Tinubu’s Absence At Peace Pact (Video)

Tinubu absent as 2023 presidential candidates sign peace accord

The presidential candidates for the 2023 presidential election converged in Abuja today September 29 to sign a peace accord. This came a day after the electoral commission INEC, granted approval to political bodies to begin campaigning for the elections.

Dino has now come out to mock Tinubu, he said since they are not going to thumbprint and its only to sign, that Tinubu can’t sign, that is why he was absent

