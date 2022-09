Peter Obi is not the favorite to win the Nigeria election. It’s Tinubu. So don’t behave like the election is won. Behave like the underdog, so you fight like the underdog to win this election. Don’t believe your own hype, there is still a LOT of work to do.

https://twitter.com/markessien/status/1575395346364104707?t=3f5rUOvCUoyfrSbed6Sj6A&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related