The Minister of State for Labour and Employment and spokesperson for the presidential campaign organisation of the All Progressives Congress, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has teased the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, over the crisis rocking the opposition party.

The PDP candidate has always referred to himself as the unifier who will unify the country if elected as the president, but Keyamo seems to have disagreed with him.

Taking to his Twitter page on Friday, the Minister referred to the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as the real unifier, saying that the PDP should beg them to lend Tinubu to them so he can unify their party.

Keyamo wrote: “If PDP begs us, we may consider donating the real UNIFIER, @officialABAT to assist in unifying their ranks to get them ready for their comprehensive defeat in 2023. We want a healthy opposition during the election. We don’t want the excuse that we fought with a disabled opponent.”

The PUNCH reported that crisis had engulfed the PDP since its presidential candidate, Abubakar, picked Governor Ifeanyi Okonwa of Delta State, against his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, who had scored the second highest number of delegates’ votes at the presidential primary.



https://punchng.com/tinubu-is-real-unifier-keyamo-mocks-atiku-pdp/

