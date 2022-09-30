Tinubu Meets APC Yobe North Senatorial Candidate, Sherrif Machina

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The Jagaban, today, with Sherrif machina (APC Senatorial Candidate, Yobe North).

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: