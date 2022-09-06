Tinubu Supporters Accept “Agbado” Tag, Campaign With It

Nigerians React As “Agbado” Ladies Tear The Internet Apart For Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (Photo)

Microblogging social media site Twitter was on fire over the weekend after some beautiful ladies were spotted eating AGBADO and tagged it the future of Nigeria.

See what the Twitter user BATified @Ope Asiwaju posted, which is still eliciting reactions from Nigerians. “Are you all aware that agbado is one of the most lucrative farm produce business in Nigeria ? Invest in agbado farm business today”

That was all and Twitter went on fire with Nigerians starting the Agbado challenge.

KB DanMaliki @iMajorX, a Twitter user, did tweet “When they called him “agbado man” in a bid to mock him, BATISTs turned it around showed them why agbado is the future & owned the agbado narrative.”

Whatever is used to disparage the Jagaban always seems to end up being useful information for his presidential campaign.

So what are your views, this Agbado matter how una reason am? Drop your comments and let us hear from you as well.

Source iReporteronline

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/nigerians-react-as-agbado-ladies-tear-the-internet-apart-for-asiwaju-bola-tinubu-photo/

