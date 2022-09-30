Tinubu Went To London Because They Won’t Allow Him Rest In Lagos – APC Chieftain

Tinubu Is Resting In London, Says APC Campaign Council Member

A member of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council, Ayo Oyalowo, has said that the presidential candidate of APC, Bola Tinubu, went to London to rest

Oyalowo disclosed this in an interview with Arise TV on Thursday. The whereabouts of the APC candidate had been a trending topic on Twitter.

When asked where Tinubu is and what he is doing, Oyalowo stated that Tinubu is in London resting because people would not let him rest after working an average of 20 hours each day. As a result, Tinubu was advised to take a break before the official start of the campaign.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in London. He cannot rest in Lagos, they will not let him rest. He came to Abuja most of the time, and they will still not let him rest. This man has been working for an average of 20 hours in the 24 hours in each day. So reasonable people thought he should leave the country because people will not let him rest since the campaign is coming soon,” he said.

Oyalowo went on to say that the invitation to the peace accord, which was signed on Thursday in Abuja, came after Tinubu left the country and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, who was in Maiduguri, travelled to represent him at the event.

“The invitation for the peace accord came after Tinubu left the country. Even his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, was not in town, he had to leave what he was doing in Maiduguri.”



